Images via Getty.

On Monday morning, we shared a tweet in which actor and frequent gym visitor Ryan Phillippe set the record straight with the public and said that he is NOT nor has he EVER BEEN dating “Chained to the Rhythm” singer Katy Perry. “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER,” he tweeted. “PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx.”

It was one of the only good tweets I’d seen in months, and I was excited to hear Perry’s response. (Her last single may have been a flop, but her social media accounts are filled with hits.) Fortunately for myself—and, I suppose all of you—Perry did not disappoint.

A few hours later, Reese Witherspoon’s ex responded:

A little harmless fun between a very famous pop star and considerably less famous actor? I’ll take it.

Tyrese has a new movie coming out (The F8 of the Furious), so he participated in an interview (with BET) that ultimately gave him the opportunity to discuss women (offensively). I’ll let his full quote speak for itself.



“I appreciate all the ladies out there that are still single, that are holding out. Don’t settle. Don’t settle. Because I’m gonna tell you all right now, and this might be harsh. Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them. But when you are single, and you actually love yourself, you know your value and your self worth you hold out until God sends you what’s yours.”

Funny that God was dragged into this! Anyway, it gets worse. Or, at the very least, it stays terrible.

“You have women that are active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on.”

I would say, “Just talk about fast cars and sports to avoid messes like this,” but even that isn’t reliable advice. Which brings me to the next story...

The Wrap noticed that when it comes to being “devastated” by Donald Trump, Captain America (aka Chris Evans) appears to have a double standard. The famously woke actor called his election “an embarrassing night for America,” and referred to Trump himself as a “bully”...



...But apparently it’s A-OK to think Trump is the bee’s knees as long as you’re a successful sport player. In an interview with USA Today, Evans was asked about his opinion of Tom Brady’s vocal support of President Trump, and said:

“Well, I tell you what. If anyone gets a pass it’s Tom Brady. I’m just going out of my way to give Tom Brady a pass. He gave me five rings. What am I supposed to do? He gets a pass.”

GIF Image via Giphy.

