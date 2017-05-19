Early this morning, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj (the featured artist) released a new song. When I heard the name, “Swish Swish,” I was worried about the meaning of “swish” but mostly uninterested. When I saw the album art, my eyes widened at the sight of Katy holding the receipt. Of course! This is a diss track! The two of them both have beef with Taylor Swift!

Let’s examine some of the lyrics:

A tiger don’t lose no sleep Don’t need opinions from a selfish or a sheep Don’t you come for me, no, not today You’re calculated, I got your number ‘Cause you’re a joker, and I’m a courtside killer queen And you will kiss the ring, you best believe

[To the tempo of Elaine Benes saying “Fake, fake, fake, fake, fake”] Swift, Swift, Swift, Swift, Swift.

Then there’s the chorus, which repeats “Swish, swish, bish.” Doesn’t that sound like it could easily be “Swish, swish...Swift”?

So keep calm, honey, I’ma stick around for more than a minute, get used to it Funny my name keeps comin’ outcho mouth, ‘cause I stay winning Lay ‘em up like Swish, swish, bish Another one in the basket Can’t touch this Another one in the casket

Like most (if not all) of Perry’s singles it’s not nearly as clever as it thinks it is, but it’s an enjoyable bop—another reminder that she’s very inspired by early ’90s dance/house music. Jezebel Culture Editor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd pointed out that it sounds a lot like Maya Jane Coles’s “What They Say,” which was sampled in “Truffle Butter” (another Nicki song).



Speaking of Nicki, here’s a bit of her verse, which does double duty by dissing both Swift (with whom she feuded in 2015) and Remy Ma (earlier this year):

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks My life is a movie, I’m never off set [...] Don’t be tryna double back, I already despise you All that fake love you showin’, couldn’t even disguise you

Though Swift has not commented on the new single, her pal Ruby Rose took it upon herself to slam Perry in a series of late-night tweets. (Though maybe Rose was in Australia at the time and it was really the middle of the day? Who cares.)



OK, Ruby. “Bomb a Petit” is good, I’ll give you that.

In yesterday’s Dirt Bag we shared the news that Alan Thicke’s widow, Tanya Callau, may eventually be sued by Thicke’s children, Robin and Brennan, over issues involving her prenuptial agreement with their late father. The whole fight was confusing, because Callau’s lawyer has said she has no issues with the prenup and that everything’s on the up and up. So what’s the hubbub?

Well! The hubbub, so it appears, has to do with Thicke’s ranch. Callau was given 25 percent of the property in his prenup, as well as the option to live there “for the rest of her life.” This angers Robin and Brennan! Do you want to know why? Because they would like to turn the land into a marijuana farm.

Writes TMZ:

But Tanya’s lawyer, Adam Streisand, tells TMZ, the sons are making up false claims to smear her, because she won’t let them convert the family ranch into a massive marijuana operation. [...] Tanya says the boys are dishonoring their dad, who would have disapproved of them going into the pot biz on his property which sits on 11 acres near Santa Barbara.

Callau also says “the boys are also painting her as a gold digger, which hurts because she was with Alan for 17 years and married for 11.”

This is extremely nasty, and extremely California.

[TMZ]