Katie Couric Will Return to Today For One Week Only, One Week OnlyBobby FingerYesterday 4:15pm

Image via Getty. The old saying one woman's maternity leave is another woman's chance to broadcast their frustrations and/or sexual tension with Matt Lauer live on national television has never been truer than it will be for Katie Couric next month, as she will reportedly fill in for Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie for—sing it with me now—one week only, one week only.

The Los Angeles Times reports Couric will replace Guthrie (who gave birth to her son Charles on December 9) "for the week of January 2," which is probably more than enough time for anyone spend in that clown car.I'll definitely be watching.*

*Because I watch every morning, anyway.