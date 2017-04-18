GIF GIF via screengrab.

That’s a GIF of Katie Couric on Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live at the precise moment she realized someone called in to ask about the big ol’ Tamron Hall/Megyn Kelly-related mess happening at Today, the show where she worked for 15 years. “Have you had an opportunity to talk to Tamron about the changes?” the caller asked just as Couric’s face dropped.

“I haven’t talked to Tamron, I don’t know Tamron well,” Couric said before offering up the kind of diplomatic response you’d expect from someone who’s been doing live TV for decades (bold mine):

“I do know Megyn a bit. You know, unfortunately I think sometimes people turn morning shows into soap operas that they’re not because they feel so intimately connected to the people on the show, they feel like they’re members of their family. They get very territorial and proprietary about it, and they read things into relationships. I think it’ll all work out. And I think the show is great, and I wish Tamron well. But I’m just not getting involved in the drama of it all.”

So which is it, Katie? Are morning shows not the soap operas we all assume they are, or is there “drama”? You’re talking out of both sides of your mouth here.

The sorta fake and sorta real F8-centric feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud has officially been “squashed,” according to a new report by TMZ, who writes:

Our sources say Vin and Dwayne have met privately several times since animosity between them exploded on the set of “The Fate of the Furious.” We’re told they are “good” and both are “1000% in” for the next flick.

If the feud was actually a thing (it could have just been a publicity stunt), I’m sure they were able to move past it after realizing that making millions of dollars to do another fast car movie would be a better business decision than pettiness.

