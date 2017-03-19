Married With Children star Katey Sagal reveals in her new memoir, out Tuesday, that she was addicted to diet pills, cocaine and alcohol for 15 years. The four-time Golden Globe nominee (who won one too for her role in Sons of Anarchy) writes that growing up in Los Angeles and in particular, down the street from Judy Garland, is partly to blame for her addiction:



“When I was 12, we lived on the same block as Judy Garland. Her daughter Lorna Luft and I became neighborhood buddies. Lorna’s mom had a lot of pills on her bedside table and slept past noon just like my mom. We hung tight. And, of course, I thought everyone’s mom took a lot of pills.”

Oh and she was also one of the 10 billion women that Kiss frontman Gene Simmons says he slept with, only she claims their relationship was a more sustained, on-and-off thing, and that she began to develop real feelings for him. This went down before Sagal was even a professional actress, when she was an aspiring singer with a waitressing job in Santa Monica. One day Simmons came into her restaurant, swept her off her feet, and, even after discovering hundreds of polaroids of other women in his New York apartment, she was not deterred.

“I fantasized that I would be the exception,” Sagal explained.

