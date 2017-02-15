Images via Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated revealed the three “collector’s” covers of its annual swimsuit issue Wednesday morning, and model/star of The Other Woman Kate Upton is on all of them. The typical SI reader may not be surprised by this, as she’s been on the cover twice before, but those who keep up with magazines about gently obscured nipples and Page Six may notice something sort of interesting.

Just last week, they published a story regarding rumors that Upton was “throwing a diva fit” about being on the cover. At the time, sources told them she would be on one of the three, while Serena Williams and Christie Brinkley would “likely” nab the other two.

“There was drama,” says the source. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.” [...] “She was being a big f - - king diva. She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

Let’s ignore the line about Upton thinking she’s “better than everyone because she’s an actress” (it’s putting me in hysterics) and focus on the conclusion to be made here: Kate Upton may have demanded that she get all three covers—even though Christie Brinkley is infinitely more famous and Serena Williams is a living sports legend. And Sports Illustrated didn’t tell her no—even though the “theme” of this year’s issue is “body diversity and age inclusivity.”

I’m impressed because she got exactly what she wanted. I’m annoyed because all three cover photos are bad and Serena’s would have been better.

Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff’s hockey-playing ex-husband, is “under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly raping a woman at his L.A. home.”

According to TMZ, the unidentified woman “met up” with Comrie at a bar on Saturday night, after which she claims he raped her “multiple times.” They continue:

Sources connected with Comrie say he’s known the woman for a long time and acknowledges he had sex with her, but insists she gave full consent. The sources also say the encounter was a 3-way and the other woman has not filed any complaint.

Sofia Vergara’s embryo drama may end soon, thanks to that contract she and ex-husband Nick Loeb signed years ago that says their embryos cannot be brought to term without “mutual agreement.”



I don’t know why this is finally becoming the straw that broke the camel carrying the embryos’ back, but I’m looking forward to never read about this mess again.

