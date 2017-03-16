Kate Middleton Is Not Pleased With Will's Dad Dancing at the Club Kelly Faircloth36 minutes agoFiled to: royalsprince williamkate middleton22EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo via Getty Images. Prince William may be in deeper trouble than mere grousing from the tabloids; he might, in fact, be in the royal doghouse. Even the corgis don’t have to stay in the royal doghouse. Vanity Fair follows the fallout from Will’s ski trip to Switzerland with the boys, which reinvigorated the label of “workshy Wills” and resulted in TMZ’s publishing a video of his entertainingly dorky flailing around to “I Got Five On It” like an American teenager at a summertime pool party. Well, apparently Kate isn’t pleased. Said “a source”: Advertisement Advertisement “It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting,” says a source.“Kate wears the trousers in their marriage” is a hoary old stereotype but it wouldn’t be shocking to learn that a girl from trade who’d managed to land herself in Europe’s last great monarchy had more get up and go than a product of that monarchy. And, you know, he could have at least been caught dancing well.At any rate, Will’s at least got company. Sponsored Kate, who’s not a big drinker, is apparently not the only wife said to be annoyed. Guy Pelly, whose other half, Lizzie Wilson, is about to give birth, is according to a source also “in deep trouble.”Aren’t there exclusive clubs for these guys where nobody is allowed cell phones?Recommended StoriesPrincess Charlotte Attacks a Balloon Arch With Joy and Destruction in Her Tiny Royal Heart Prince William Is a Professional Good-Natured Dork Well, Here Is Prince William Dancing Like a Dad in the Club Kelly Fairclothkelly@jezebel.com@kellyfairclothStaff Writer, JezebelReply22 repliesLeave a reply