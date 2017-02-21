Photo: Getty

Karreuche Tran, former paramour of Grade A dirtbag Chris Brown has filed a restraining order against the singer because he allegedly told some people earlier this month that he was going to kill her.



In a sworn statement to a judge in court in Los Angeles, Tran alleged that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” In addition to these allegations, Tran also says that Brown was physically abusive with her.

She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.” Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.”

TMZ notes that the timing of the threats are suspect, noting that if the allegations are true, Brown was making these threats during the time when he was on probation for beating Rihanna. The documents also allege that Brown threatened some of Tran’s friends. And, there’s also a video posted by Brown a few weeks ago that states plainly his feelings on women: “If I love you bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you.”

The restraining order requires Brown to stay 100 feet yards away from Karreuche, her mother and her brother. Seems like a wise idea.

Ugh, here is more bad from Kesha’s continued legal battle with Dr. Luke. Last week, a bunch of leaked emails published by Page Six seemed to support Kesha’s claims that Dr. Luke was emotionally abusive, berating Kesha for her weight.

Now, Dr. Luke’s lawyers have released emails from Kesha’s own management team that paint the singer in a less than flattering light while attempting to make Dr. Luke look good.

Emails between Kesha’s managers include choice bits like “She really sounds like someone who is doing drugs soo erratic” and “this doesn’t feel right even with Kesha standards,” according to TMZ. There’s also this exchange, which seems to indicate that Kesha’s management team had concerns about her weight and paints Dr. Luke as the supportive one.

There were also references to keeping junk food away from Kesha, with a manager writing, “I definitely think there can’t be junk food there for sure.” Luke emailed Kesha back in 2010, “I know you said you looked like a lesbo but I disagree — you looked radiant and beautiful. You’re doing exactly what you’re meant to be doing right now. You’re actualizing your dreams. I’m proud of you and love you very much. xo L”

It’s impossible to say what is actually happening in this case anymore, but one thing is clear: this entire thing needs to end. Settle this case. Let Kesha go.

