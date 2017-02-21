Karreuche Tran Filed a Restraining Order Against Chris Brown Over Alleged Threats of Violence Megan ReynoldsToday 8:00pmFiled to: Dirt BagChris Brownkarreuche tranKeshadr luke933EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty Karreuche Tran, former paramour of Grade A dirtbag Chris Brown has filed a restraining order against the singer because he allegedly told some people earlier this month that he was going to kill her. Advertisement In a sworn statement to a judge in court in Los Angeles, Tran alleged that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” In addition to these allegations, Tran also says that Brown was physically abusive with her. From TMZ: Advertisement She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.” Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” TMZ notes that the timing of the threats are suspect, noting that if the allegations are true, Brown was making these threats during the time when he was on probation for beating Rihanna. The documents also allege that Brown threatened some of Tran’s friends. And, there’s also a video posted by Brown a few weeks ago that states plainly his feelings on women: “If I love you bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you.” The restraining order requires Brown to stay 100 feet yards away from Karreuche, her mother and her brother. Seems like a wise idea. Sponsored [TMZ]Ugh, here is more bad from Kesha’s continued legal battle with Dr. Luke. Last week, a bunch of leaked emails published by Page Six seemed to support Kesha’s claims that Dr. Luke was emotionally abusive, berating Kesha for her weight. Advertisement Advertisement Now, Dr. Luke’s lawyers have released emails from Kesha’s own management team that paint the singer in a less than flattering light while attempting to make Dr. Luke look good. Emails between Kesha’s managers include choice bits like “She really sounds like someone who is doing drugs soo erratic” and “this doesn’t feel right even with Kesha standards,” according to TMZ. There’s also this exchange, which seems to indicate that Kesha’s management team had concerns about her weight and paints Dr. Luke as the supportive one. There were also references to keeping junk food away from Kesha, with a manager writing, “I definitely think there can’t be junk food there for sure.” Luke emailed Kesha back in 2010, “I know you said you looked like a lesbo but I disagree — you looked radiant and beautiful. You’re doing exactly what you’re meant to be doing right now. You’re actualizing your dreams. I’m proud of you and love you very much. xo L”It’s impossible to say what is actually happening in this case anymore, but one thing is clear: this entire thing needs to end. Settle this case. Let Kesha go. Advertisement [TMZ]John Mayer approves, though I’m not sure anyone was checking for it.Hoda Kotb adopted a nice little baby girl and named her Haley Joy. Congrats Hoda!! [People]If you make some food and tweet it at Gordon Ramsay, he will probably dish out some sick burns. [People]The real Sisqó is threatening legal action against the Fake Sisqó. [TMZ]Robin Thicke just lost one of his lawyers because the dude used to work at the firm that represented Paula Patton and is now working for Robin. [TMZ]Gayle King accidentally dated a married man, because it “never occurred” to her to ask a man who was not wearing a wedding ring if he was married or not. Fair enough. [Page Six]Megan Reynoldsmegan.reynolds@jezebel.com@mega_hurtContributor, JezebelReply93 repliesLeave a reply