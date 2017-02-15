Photo: Getty

Karlie Kloss has issued an apology via Twitter, obvs, in response to the outcry over a fashion shoot in she appeared in the pages of Vogue’s diversity issue dressed like a geisha.

The photoshoot, which is called “Spirited Away,” caught the attention of many who rightfully saw it for what it was: a deeply tone-deaf and culturally appropriative move by a fashion magazine that has never really gotten it right. So like these stories always go, Kloss fired up her social media platform of choice and penned a brief apology.

In a tweet sent very early Wednesday morning, Kloss acknowledged the accusations of cultural appropriation, and said that she was “truly sorry.”

It’s great that she apologized! It’s great that someone alerted her to the fact that this was “not culturally sensitive.” It’s great that her goal is “empower and inspire women,” though I’m not sure why that bit is included; I mean, yes, it’s Vogue, which is a magazine aimed at fashionable women who love fashion or whatever, but throwing your message of feminist empowerment in with an apology for another issue entirely is just a clever bit of brand-building and is kind of unnecessary, I think.

All of that stuff is fine. It’s the “Sincerely, Karlie” that throws me —like the sign-off on a cover letter you didn’t want to write but knew you had to. Sincerely! Karlie! Ahh, well, at least she said she’s sorry?

[Page Six]

Speaking of people who are sorry that they said something sideways, Carlos Santana is also sorry for saying that Adele deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys over Beyoncé because Adele can “sing-sing” while Beyoncé, I guess, cannot.

Here’s what he said about Beyoncé, as per Vulture: she “is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a singer-singer, with all respect to her.” Perhaps because he felt the heat of the Beyhive or he realized that hey, maybe he shouldn’t have said that out loud, he issued this apology on Facebook:

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way.”

Smooth.

[Vulture]

I’m sorry, but why is Emma Watson giving advice for $2 a pop from an iPad held by Derek Blasberg in Grand Central?!?!?!

[Us Weekly]