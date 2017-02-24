Images via Getty.

Let me be frank with you for a moment. I was disappointed by the past three days of celebrity gossip. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning’s Dirt Bag columns didn’t excite me because, by and large, famous people have been keeping their cool. But—like they say about the weather in New England—if you don’t like goss, just wait. So that’s what I did, and now I’ve been given this piece of solid gold trash as a reward: fashionable carcass Karl Lagerfeld called Meryl Streep “cheap,” thereby starting the best celebrity feuds since last summer’s iconic battle between Al Roker and Billy Bush.

Here’s Karl’s version of events: in an interview with WWD, the Chanel creative director claimed Streep ordered a dress from the famed fashion house (presumably with the intention of being worn at Sunday’s Oscars), and abruptly canceled not long after.

Writes WWD:

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told WWD. Days later, a phone call came in from a member of Streep’s camp. “’Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,’” Lagerfeld quoted the messenger. Chanel, he noted, has a policy of not paying celebrities to wear its clothes, apparently even those of the “greatest living” ilk...“We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” Lagerfeld said. [...] Very disappointing, Lagerfeld lamented, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

Holy shit! That overdressed White Walker just called Meryl Streep cheap! But guess who’s not standing for it? That’s right: Cheapy Streepy herself. “A representative for the actress” told THR that Lagerfeld’s claim is “absolutely false, and that it is against her personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet.”

So who do you believe, the man who called Adele “fat,” or the woman who told you that shade of blue was actually cerulean?

Can you guess who else is feuding? (You can’t.) Robert De Niro and his wife, Grace Hightower! Page Six reports that her 5-year-old coffee brand (which De Niro invested quite a bit of dough in) is a “money pit,” and that the couple recently had a fight “at a Mantattan bar.”

Writes Page Six:



A source tells us that, in a moment of frustration, De Niro boiled over while bickering with Hightower...telling her, “I wouldn’t have to keep making shitty movies if you didn’t spend all my money!”

In my opinion, coffee’s a better investment than attempting to prove vaccines cause autism.

