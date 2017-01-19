Image via Getty.

Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies are shaping up to be one of the worst concerts in history, and though many feared Kanye West would take the stage in further support of Donald Trump, his presence would have at least enlivened the festivities. No dice.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Tuesday, Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, tried to put the rumors that no one wants to even come to the ceremony to bed, and also derided the idea that the event was low on celebrities. “We have three of the biggest celebrities,” Barrack argued, listing President Obama as number one, the city of D.C. as number two, and president-elect Donald Trump as number three, assuming he shows up.

When Burnett asked about the possibility of a Kanye appearance, he sang the artist’s praises but not to the extent that they would include him. Barrack explained, “He’s been great, he considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue,” continuing, “It’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy, we just haven’t asked him to perform. And we move on with our agenda.”

Typically and traditionally American. So, “white people only” is what he means, right? You know, deep down, some part of me was hoping Kanye’s support of Trump was a gigantic ruse to get on that stage and humiliate him with some kind of classic Kanye-style rant. It was a fantasy on many levels, and now it is firmly dashed.