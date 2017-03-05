Justin Timberlake's iHeartRadio Address to LGBTQ Youth Was MutedRachel Vorona CoteYesterday 11:00pmFiled to: LGBTQJustin TimberlakeLGBTQ YouthQueerMusiciHeartRadioiHeartRadio Music AwardsTurner NetworkLGBTQ RightsSingersCelebrities376EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Getty Images On Sunday night, Justin Timberlake took home the iHeartRadio Music award for Song of the Year (you know which one). He used the opportunity to convey a message to LGBTQ youth, but that address was muted. Advertisement The iHeartRadio Awards are broadcast on Turner Network stations, specifically TNT, TBS, and truTV. Those watching live only heard the following snippet:But iHeartRadio posted the message in its entirety. Good for them.Here’s a transcript of what JT had to say: Advertisement “If you’re gay, or you’re lesbian, or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singer boy from Tennessee — anyone who has treated you unkindly, it’s only because they’re afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make a difference. So, fuck ‘em.”Sweet, earnest words from the self-proclaimed “sissy singer boy from Tennessee.”Rachel Vorona Coterachel@jezebel.com@RVoronaCoteContributor, JezebelReply37 repliesLeave a reply