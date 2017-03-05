Photo Credit: Getty Images

On Sunday night, Justin Timberlake took home the iHeartRadio Music award for Song of the Year (you know which one). He used the opportunity to convey a message to LGBTQ youth, but that address was muted.

The iHeartRadio Awards are broadcast on Turner Network stations, specifically TNT, TBS, and truTV. Those watching live only heard the following snippet:

But iHeartRadio posted the message in its entirety. Good for them.

Here’s a transcript of what JT had to say:

“If you’re gay, or you’re lesbian, or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singer boy from Tennessee — anyone who has treated you unkindly, it’s only because they’re afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make a difference. So, fuck ‘em.”

Sweet, earnest words from the self-proclaimed “sissy singer boy from Tennessee.”