Elena Milashina, a journalist for the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, published two stories about gay men being rounded up, detained, tortured, and sometimes killed in Chechnya that made international headlines. Now, Milashina says she’s fleeing Russia in fear of her safety.
