The meaning of the word ‘pussycat’ may have gained new significance in the four decades since the original Josie and the Pussycats, but the desire to bop along with peppy love songs never ages.

Deadline reports that the CW released an extended version of a pep rally scene that will air during Riverdale on Thursday, featuring the reimagined version of “Sugar, Sugar.” The song was originally attributed to the cartoon band The Archies in 1969, with lead vocals from Ron Dante, and stayed at Number 1 on the Billboard 100 for four weeks. The video for it, which aired on The Archie Show, is extremely trippy:

The modern “Sugar, Sugar,” vocalized by Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray, is a cover of Inner Circle’s “Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar)” from 2009, featuring Flo Rida. The CW’s take lands somewhere in between the two stylistically.

The reboot has, so far, played up the campy murder and predatory teacher side of the series in promos, so it’s nice to see some of the cuter, more wholesome aspects of Riverdale come out. Like songs produced for completely fictional bands that make you want to clap your hands.