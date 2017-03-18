Image via AP.

Josh Duggar, who in 2015 admitted to molesting five girls and cheating on his wife with the aid of the website Ashley Madison, is working on his marriage with his wife, Anna. The two are also expecting another baby—their fifth child—later this year. Isn’t that..something. From Page Six:



Advertisement

“We are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” the couple said in a statement on the Duggar family’s website. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” “For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the statement read. “We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.”

Duggar has been mercifully absent from the public eye as of late, apparently having completed “faith-based rehab” in 2015. Great, hope that helped.

Advertisement

[Page Six]



Blac Chyna wished Rob Kardashian a happy birthday on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of a trip to Legoland during better times (i.e., when they were still together.)



According to Us Weekly, the “makeup artist’s” shout-out to the “Arthur George sock designer” comes just weeks after their most recent breakup:

Advertisement

Sponsored

As previously reported, Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer, who turns 30 today, called it quits in February and are living apart. Additionally, a source told Us Weekly that the second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, is on hold.

[Us Weekly]