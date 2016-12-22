The ballad of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s extremely acrimonious divorce continues. The latest indignity? Depp wants Heard to kick $100,000 towards his $1 million lawyers’ bill as a result of the court order filed against him to pay out the $6.8 million settlement.



To briefly catch you up: Depp has yet to pay Heard’s settlement out in full, which is making it difficult for Heard to donate that money to charity like she said she would in the first place. Depp also has his panties in a bunch because in his mind, Heard has violated the confidentiality agreement by appearing in a PSA for domestic violence, among other things. Essentially, it’s a mess — a long, protracted mess that could be very easily resolved if Johnny Goddamn Depp put on his fedora, brushed his Van Dyke and wrote Amber a check.

People reports that according to the papers filed in court today, Heard has to pay up in 10 days or Depp will withhold the $100,000 from his next settlement payment.

Here’s Heard’s lawyer with an arguably sick burn in response to this shittiness:

“After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion. It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed. We look forward to prevailing in court — and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

Resolve this! Leave this shit behind in 2016 where it belongs!

Oh, good, more uplifting celebrity gossip: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are also still getting divorced, by the way, and Pitt’s lawyers have asked that the courts seal the records regarding their children to protect their privacy.

Lawyers for Pitt allege that the names of their children’s therapists have been made public, which is a clear violation of an agreement to protect their children during what will surely be a very long, ugly and drawn-out custody battle.

According to the motion, ol’ Angie “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest” by making the names of their children’s therapists publicly available in court records filed by her to try and wrest custody out of Pitt’s hands and into her own.

