There’s not much to this story about a romance gone sour, but there’s more than enough to make it funny. More than enough to make it worthy of the top spot in the AM Dirt Bag. (It’s a huge honor, I assure you.) Remember when Meg Ryan dated John Mellencamp? Probably! But in case you do not, allow me to inform you that they dated on-and-off (mostly on) from 2011 to 2015—back when the world was still filled with color and light.

After their time together as grizzly musician and You’ve Got Mail star came to an end, we mostly forgot about them. None of us ever thought to ask, “Hey, John? Bud? How’s your relationship with Meg these days?” None of us until Howard Stern, that is. In an interview Stern, Mellencamp “confessed that he and Ryan no longer keep in touch.”

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me, and I don’t blame her.”

Why doesn’t he blame her, you ask? Let him tell you!

“Women hate me. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Yes, that sounds bad. Congrats for getting out of there, Meg.

Actress Amber Heard and rocket ship builder Elon Musk went on another one of their weird dates to see Al Gore’s new climate change movie, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, on Tuesday, which is a good enough story even without this additional detail provided by Page Six:

Apple’s Tim Cook hosted the event for Michelle Pfeiffer, Viacom’s Bob Bakish and others.

Tim Cook hosted a screening of Al Gore’s new climate change movie, the rocket ship man came with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, and Michelle Pfeiffer was also there.

Gwyneth never Instagrams her boyfriend Brad, but when she does, she uses the front-facing camera, makes sure there’s terrible light, and types the most generic caption possible.



