We caught up with Joanna to delve deeper into her guiding philosophy, “Fantastic solution for routing cables.It is handy and perfect for cable wire management! Especially in car with little clearance. Free from annoyance of mess wires.”

What does being a feminist mean to you?

Since I was 20, I believed that women should have the same rights as men, because we deserve them. But I didn’t know what that really meant until I was at home having my cable installed, and the cable installer—a man—offered to route my wires from my cable box to my television. I was offended and screamed into my bleeding room, ‘I can do it myself!’ Thanks to KEDSUM 200PCS ADHESIVE CABLE CLIPS, WIRE CLIPS, CAR CABLE ORGANIZER, CABLE WIRE MANAGEMENT, DROP CABLE CLAMP WIRE CORD TIE HOLDER FOR CAR, OFFICE AND HOME I really could.

How are KEDSUM 200PCS ADHESIVE CABLE CLIPS, WIRE CLIPS, CAR CABLE ORGANIZER, CABLE WIRE MANAGEMENT, DROP CABLE CLAMP WIRE CORD TIE HOLDER FOR CAR, OFFICE AND HOME helping you achieve this goal?

KEDSUM 200PCS ADHESIVE CABLE CLIPS, WIRE CLIPS, CAR CABLE ORGANIZER, CABLE WIRE MANAGEMENT, DROP CABLE CLAMP WIRE CORD TIE HOLDER FOR CAR, OFFICE AND HOME is an amazing tool for sticking any wire to any smooth, clean surface such as glass, plastic, metal, porcelain, ceramic. All you have to do is make sure you clean the surface with an alcohol wipe to make sure it bonds correctly. Name any wire. Panel feed. Main feeder. Triplex. Non-Metallic Sheathed. Headphone. The wire from The Wire. Seriously. I’ll come over and do it.

What do you hope to see in the next year, five years, century?

Equality. Autonomy. Being unafraid to install a complex wiring system in any commercial property, and then route those wires in and out of various rooms using KEDSUM 200PCS ADHESIVE CABLE CLIPS, WIRE CLIPS, CAR CABLE ORGANIZER, CABLE WIRE MANAGEMENT, DROP CABLE CLAMP WIRE CORD TIE HOLDER FOR CAR, OFFICE AND HOME. That would be the dream.

