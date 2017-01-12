Image via Getty.

Jessica Alba has yet another problem with her allegedly shoddy products and frustrating business practices. This time, however, The Honest Company is trying to get stuff off the shelves before their issues result in a lawsuit.

NBC News reports that Honest Co is recalling all of its baby powder in the United States. Voluntarily, of course. The powder has been sold in stores since April of 2016, and has been marketed as a “natural alternative” to conventional powder. Recent testing has revealed that the powder may be contaminated by microorganisms that cause eye and skin infections.

One of the co-founders of Honest Co, Christopher Gavigan, posted a statement on YouTube Wednesday, saying, “With the full knowledge and under the guidance of the FDA, we’ve decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution.”

