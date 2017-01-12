Jessica Alba's Honest Company Issues Recall for Possible Contaminated Baby PowderAimée LutkinToday 1:40pmFiled to: honest cojessica albababy powderrecall1314EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. Jessica Alba has yet another problem with her allegedly shoddy products and frustrating business practices. This time, however, The Honest Company is trying to get stuff off the shelves before their issues result in a lawsuit. Advertisement NBC News reports that Honest Co is recalling all of its baby powder in the United States. Voluntarily, of course. The powder has been sold in stores since April of 2016, and has been marketed as a “natural alternative” to conventional powder. Recent testing has revealed that the powder may be contaminated by microorganisms that cause eye and skin infections. One of the co-founders of Honest Co, Christopher Gavigan, posted a statement on YouTube Wednesday, saying, “With the full knowledge and under the guidance of the FDA, we’ve decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution.”Recommended StoriesJessica Alba Responds to $5M Lawsuit Against Honest Company Jessica Alba's Honest Company Inc. Used an Ingredient it Promised Not to in Their DetergentJessica Alba's Honest Co. Is Being Sued, Again, Over Chemicals in Her SoapsJessica Alba's Honest Company Products May Not Be Safe, But They're Definitely AmazingNow Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Reportedly in Acquisition Talks With Unilever Jessica Alba's Honest Company Makes Canceling a Subscription Virtually Impossible, Consumers AllegeAimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply131 repliesLeave a reply