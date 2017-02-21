Every time Jennifer Lopez gets asked about dating younger men, it feels just like the last time she got asked about dating younger men.

On Tuesday’s Ellen Show, Lopez, who’s 47, reiterated this: she doesn’t necessarily have a thing for young dudes. It just so happens that her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart is young (29) and she’s rumored to be dating Drake (30), which is probably just publicity for their song. (There was also the time she had an affair with a teenager in a movie, which was FAKE.)

Still, people label her a cougar even though she was married to an old guy (Marc Anthony, 48). In the interview clip above, Ellen DeGeneres does her very good routine of ribbing J. Lo while gently prying into her love life, using “songwriting” as a euphemism. When a picture of her with Drake pops up, Lopez explains, “We weren’t writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out,” expertly dodging any confirmation of their relationship status.

Before Ellen can then finish a question about dating younger men, Lopez interjects. “Okay, first of all, stop. I don’t date younger men. It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.”

Totally true and WINE NOT. It’s all about “their spirit, their soul,” Lopez adds. Two years ago, she was on the same couch with Ellen talking about the annoying “cougar” label.