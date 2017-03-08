Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Dating Former Baseball Megastar Alex RodriguezPatrick RedfordToday 9:32pmFiled to: jennifer lopezalex rodriguezgossipCelebritiesmlb896EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty Jennifer Lopez, last seen kinda-sorta saying that she would kinda-sorta no longer be dating younger men while she was kinda-sorta-but-not-really dating Drake for PR reasons, is reportedly dating fellow New York native Alex Rodriguez. Advertisement The relationship was first reported by LoveBScott and later confirmed by Page Six, among others. Per the aforementioned reports, A-Rod and J-Lo have been seeing each other “on-and-off” for a few months and he apparently came out to Vegas to hang out backstage during her residency at Planet Hollywood.Us Weekly identifies Rodriguez as “the Fox Sports analyst,” which is rather amusing and technically true, since A-Rod just got hired on to work for Fox during the upcoming baseball season. All the reports cite the fact that she liked Rodriguez’s Instagram photo announcing his new gig, which, I dunno. Advertisement For the record, I’m into neither A.Lo nor J-Rod, so hopefully we don’t go down that road.Recommended StoriesJennifer Lopez Says 'I Don't Date Younger Men' (But She Doesn't Not)Jennifer Lopez To Star In NBC's Bye Bye Birdie Live!Alex Rodriguez Was Big Enough To Take All The BlamePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply89 repliesLeave a reply