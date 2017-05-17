On Tuesday, Radar published a video of Jennifer Lawrence on stage at a strip club in Vienna, doing a half-hearted “dance” on a stripper pole. This did not embarrass Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence might have reached the point of celebrity where she’s not embarrassed by much of anything—publicly, at least.



First, let’s hear from Radar, who described the leaked footage as such: “a jaw-dropping video of America’s sweetheart cutting loose like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club: riding a stripper pole, spanking herself with dollar bills, and SO much more!”

What the video actually shows is Lawrence on stage at a club, not “riding” the pole per se, but sort of hanging onto it for dear life, as a man in a white shirt helps her stand. There is some self-spanking with the dollar bills. That part’s accurate. Anyway, it’s not a big deal, but just in case some people do think it’s a big deal, Lawrence hopped on ye olde Facebooke to issue a statement, making absolutely no apologies for whatever transpired.

“Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize I had a BLAST that night.”

Okay! Jennifer Lawrence had a blast. Everyone’s overreacting. Honestly, it could’ve been a lot worse.

Seth Rogen made a “joke” on Twitter about how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the better-looking versions of him and his wife. Maybe it’s because of everything else in the world being so shitty, I looked at this picture, read the tweet and sort of laughed, maybe.

Then I read Jessica Biel’s response.

And then it was no longer funny.

The end!

