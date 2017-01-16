Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dreamgirls’ Jennifer Holliday previously stated that she withdrew from the Trump inauguration performance lineup to demonstrate solidarity with the LGBT community. Now sources say that, in fact, she and her family received death threats after she agreed to perform.

Her agent purportedly told the Inauguration Committee about the death threats, without mentioning the response from the LGBT community. One of Holliday’s representatives says that both issues factored into her decision, but that the singer’s paramount concern was her family’s safety.

So far it’s unclear as to whether Holliday received threats from individuals associated with any particular group or organization — or if they even identified themselves.

[TMZ]

In case you were wondering whether Jamie Dornan’s sexual predilections match those of his character Christian Grey, allow me to enlighten you: nope. BDSM is not his cup o’ tea.

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan said in a recent interview with GQ Australia. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them, and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.

Dornan also remarked that he doesn’t think he and Grey would be pals.

“He’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” the actor said. “All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

This response prompts me to ask who, precisely, would seek out Grey as a bosom buddy. That’s a variety of emotional labor I simply cannot exert.

[ET Online]