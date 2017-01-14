Image via Getty.

Jennifer Holliday has come to her senses, and not a moment too soon. The Dreamgirls star was slated to appear at Trump’s inauguration alongside such venerable acts as [CONTENT CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE], until she realized that to perform at the event was to tantamount to personally slapping every member of her LBGTQ fan base right in the face.



In an open letter to The Wrap, Holliday writes:

I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country… Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence. In light of the information pointed out to me via the Daily Beast article on yesterday, my only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES! I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans. Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you… You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.

This is going to be the most dismal inauguration of all time, and for that I am pleased.

