Sound the alarms. Ring the bells. The thing we all knew was coming has finally happened: Jennifer Garner has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Thankfully, the divorce sounds like it was very, very amicable. TMZ reports that Jen and Ben filed together without a lawyer. Both are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three children and they’re leaving the spousal support piece of the puzzle open so that the judge can decide before the case is settled.

There was also no prenup when the two got married so unless they decide otherwise, everything’s getting split up 50/50. TMZ notes that Ben has made a lot more money than Jen over the course of their marriage but seeing as they’ve been handling their almost two year long separation pretty well, I can’t imagine they’ll fight too much about that.

Ben’s been out of rehab for alcohol addiction for about a month now and seems to be doing just fine. This divorce isn’t a surprise. As per People’s source, this has been the plan all along.

“They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first.”

Just when you thought all the people who had some shit to say about Kendall Jenner’s participation in That Pepsi Ad were done, here comes good old Alec Baldwin with a searing-hot, week-late take.

I’d respectfully argue that Kendall Jenner is not “inexperienced” in this business at all. Also, what does it matter that Ireland Baldwin, who was once called a “thoughtless little pig” by her very cool father, went to school with Kendall? And finally, now that I think about it, it makes sense that Alec Baldwin subscribes to the Jon Ronson So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed school of thought.

No more takes. Let us leave the Pepsi ad back in the dregs of last week where it belongs.

