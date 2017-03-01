Jennifer Aniston is married to hot actor-man Justin Theroux but she was once married to grizzly actor-man Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt is very famously divorcing Angelina Jolie. You know what else he’s doing? Texting Jennifer Aniston.



Advertisement

According to Page Six, Pitt reached out to Aniston to say happy birthday earlier this month and they have been casually texting ever since. “There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that,” said their source. That’s nice, right? Always good to reconnect with your ex, especially if your ex is going through a very bitter and public divorce. Normal. Seems fine.

This is certainly what Us Weekly’s source thinks. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” they said. Once again, all fine. “Reminscing about the past” is fine. Jen’s fine. She’s fine. She and Justin are very happy, it’s all good.

Advertisement

Let’s really bring this home: “It isn’t romantic at all, they are friends again,” another source said to Page Six in response to whatever funny business Us Weekly was insinuating. “They made it seem like Brad was running after Jen, and that isn’t true. It is nothing more than they are back in touch with each other.”

Jennifer Aniston is pecking out responses to Brad’s texts with one finger while sipping a SmartWater and watching TV. She’s going to yoga. She’s juicing. She’s eating a pomegranate and patting Aveeno eye cream into her under-eye area. She is unbothered; she’s fine.

[Page Six]

Speaking of famous people who were married and are no longer, Gavin Rossdale is finally over the fact that his ex-wife Gwen Stefani left him over a year ago because he was supposedly cheating on her with the nanny.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Here’s what he said to People:

“I just think that life is really complex, and it just works its way, and it’s impossible to unravel all that time; it’s impossible to think about that,” he says. “It’s just the way that it goes sometimes, and it’s sad. I think that 20 years and three amazing children is quite incredible in and of itself. That’s being an optimist about it.”

Glad he’s doing well. Gwen’s fine too, by the way, safe in the clutches of Blake Shelton. All good! Nothing to see here. Move along.

Advertisement

[People]