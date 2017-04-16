Survivor: Game Changers contestant Jeff Varner told Greensboro, North Carolina paper News & Record on Thursday that he’d been fired from his regular job as a real estate agent after an episode of the show aired Wednesday in which he outed fellow contestant Zeke Smith as transgender. Varner’s former employer reportedly told him that he is, “in the middle of news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”
The episode in question was filmed 10 months prior, in Fiji, and Varner was not permitted to discuss what transpired until it aired. Now that it has, he told the paper, “there is sense of relief that…the true healing can begin.”