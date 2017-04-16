Varner, who’s gay, also noted that CBS payed for his and Smith’s therapy, and that he’s since been educating himself about transgender people, saying, “I feel like I was able to do some really good work in that time [in therapy] that I hope to continue.”

On Saturday, Varner elaborated to Entertainment Tonight that he was “devastated” by the firing:

“As I’m spending hours doing press [on Thursday], I discover I can’t access my email. Then the MLS association emails to say, ‘You’ve been terminated.’ I didn’t even find out from my company. Suddenly my real estate license was inactive and my current clients [were] left in the dark. It took hours after my press junket to get anyone with the company on the phone to tell me personalLy, and even longer to calm my clients, all of whom, by the way, are coming with me to my new firm....It was an ugly day.”

Smith, who is still in the competition, wrote for The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that he’s had difficult time forgiving Varner:



“[I]f we’re being perfectly honest with one another, I’ve struggled with that forgiveness in the months following. I can’t foresee us sipping martinis together in Fire Island. While I can reconcile the personal slight of him outing me, I continue to be troubled by his willingness to deploy such a dangerous stereotype on a global platform.”

The episode that aired on Wednesday shows that Varner was swiftly voted off the island after outing Smith, and that he apologized repeatedly for his action, stating that he hadn’t realized Smith wasn’t out as transgender.