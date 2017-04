Also returning are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, hopefully without those trashy nude heels. Chris Pratt kinda played the big macho man without irony in Jurassic World, so hopefully Goldblum will be able to poke some holes in that façade. He’s been making a meal of his roles from the ‘90s lately anyway, like an appearance in the flop Independence Day: Resurgence. The Jurassic franchise is a much better bet. Despite any criticisms the film was met with, it is the fourth-highest-grossing film in history. Give those dinosaurs a raise!