Jay Z and the Weinstein Company plan to turn the life and death of Trayvon Martin into a six-part docuseries, reports Variety. The series will be based on two books, Lisa Bloom’s Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin’s Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin. Bloom is a legal analyst who covered George Zimmerman’s trial “from gavel to gavel,” per her book’s Amazon blurb. The latter book was co-written by Trayvon’s mother and her fellow co-founder of the Trayvon Martin foundation.

Variety reports that the deal is the product of a “heated bidding war” for the rights to the books, and that Fox Searchlight and Universal were also interested in the properties.

But wait, there’s even more planned Trayvon Martin content: the Weinstein Company also plans to adapt his story into a narrative feature film.

Last year, the businessman-cum-business, man signed a first-look deal with TWC—the docuseries is a product of their deal.

Jay Z is also producing a miniseries for HBO based on the life and death of Emmett Till, another young black man whose death and the racism behind it helped galvanize a movement.

Another Jay/Weinstein collaboration, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, debuted on SpikeTV earlier this month.