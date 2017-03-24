Jay Z and Weinstein Company to Produce Trayvon Martin DocuseriesRich JuzwiakToday 12:55pmFiled to: Trayvon MartinJay ZThe Weinstein CompanyDocuseries2013EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: GettyJay Z and the Weinstein Company plan to turn the life and death of Trayvon Martin into a six-part docuseries, reports Variety. The series will be based on two books, Lisa Bloom’s Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin’s Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin. Bloom is a legal analyst who covered George Zimmerman’s trial “from gavel to gavel,” per her book’s Amazon blurb. The latter book was co-written by Trayvon’s mother and her fellow co-founder of the Trayvon Martin foundation.AdvertisementVariety reports that the deal is the product of a “heated bidding war” for the rights to the books, and that Fox Searchlight and Universal were also interested in the properties.But wait, there’s even more planned Trayvon Martin content: the Weinstein Company also plans to adapt his story into a narrative feature film.AdvertisementLast year, the businessman-cum-business, man signed a first-look deal with TWC—the docuseries is a product of their deal.Jay Z is also producing a miniseries for HBO based on the life and death of Emmett Till, another young black man whose death and the racism behind it helped galvanize a movement.Another Jay/Weinstein collaboration, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, debuted on SpikeTV earlier this month.Recommended StoriesJay Z Liberates Himself, Raps About Police Shootings and Trauma On 'Spiritual'Apparently Kanye and Jay Z Are in a Dad FightJay Z Might Unwisely Record a Response Album to LemonadeRich Juzwiakrich@jezebel.com@richjuzSome Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.Reply20 repliesLeave a reply