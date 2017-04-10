Image screengrab via Bravo

As many of us suspected and feared, Bravo is doing a Vanderpump Rules spin-off with Jax Taylor and his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who doesn’t realize she’s trapped in a mental prison with a man who likes thick sweaters.

Of all the cast members to receive a spin-off (which was rumored back in January), why Jax? He and Brittany had some of the dullest scenes this past season, including one where we literally watched Brittany paint a room. Bravo finds them fascinating enough as a couple, so they’re giving us Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, a fish-out-of-water story about Jax being a dick in a different location.

Amid down-home antics (coyote hunting, anybody?), it’s no surprise the drama kicks up really quickly as Taylor clashes with the local culture and is confronted for his volatile, “controlling” ways by his love’s family and friends. The 37-year-old, who’s never been married, faces especially intense questioning from Cartwright’s grandmother, who wants to know when he’s going to pop the question.

It seems unlikely that we’ll be able to watch a full season of this. The series premieres this summer.