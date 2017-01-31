Image of Hoppy and Frankel via AP.

The contentious saga of skinny girl Bethenny Frankel and generic Real Housewives husband Jason Hoppy rages on and somehow gets even uglier. Hoppy was arrested and charged on Friday for alleged stalking and harassment; he reportedly showing up at their daughter’s school and threatened Frankel.



Page Six reports:

Hoppy was charged with harassing and stalking Frankel after he allegedly sent a series of abusive emails, then turned up at their daughter Bryn’s Manhattan school on Friday to allegedly threaten his ex. An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed the allegations to Page Six, “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016. “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

The incident follows claims by Bethenny and her current boyfriend Dennis Shields that Hoppy has been bombarding him with threatening emails.

After a quick courtship, Bethenny and Jason were married for just two years before they separated. Their divorce dragged on for what felt like decades but was actually a still astonishing four years. The drama was heightened by the fact that the former couple continued to live together in their Tribeca condo for some time after the split. The divorce was finally finalized last summer with the settlement and custody details for their six-year-old daughter remaining confidential. (Earlier this month, Frankel sued her former representation for $2 million over claims that in setting up a trust for the Tribeca apartment, the lawyers gave Hoppy “50 percent interest in the premises and the right to occupy the premises and not pay any rent,” though she had bought the apartment herself. She says this agreement is what led to the years-long back-and-forth over the apartment.)

Hoppy has denied these new charges, and via his attorney has said he takes issue with his “ex-wife’s unjustified actions.”