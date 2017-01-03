Image via Getty

Not to sound creepy but, Janet Jackson’s baby is finally here with us.

Jackson’s first child with her husband Wissam Al Mana was born today, January 3, according to her rep. The birth of a new Jackson was confirmed in a statement sent to People: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

The pregnancy was initially a rumor, later confirmed in April when Jackson put her Unbreakable Tour on hold and announced that she and Wissam were planning a family. (She previously postponed the tour in December 2015 and was compelled to issue an odd statement about not having cancer.)

Janet released a pregnancy photo to People in October, but chances are we will not see pictures of baby Eissa for a while.