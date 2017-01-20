James McAvoy on Today’s Inauguration: 'I'm Not American, So It’s Your Fuckin’ Problem'Bobby FingerToday 10:05amFiled to: dirt bagjames mcavoyjennifer anistonkristen stewart1628EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. James McAvoy, a Scottish actor I sort of love but always forget about, is currently promoting his new film Split, in which he plays a man with multiple personalities. It was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is supposed to have a shocking ending, and also stars that young actress from The Witch as this woman who gets kidnapped by—actually, I’m sorry, I shouldn’t be talking about Split right now. Advertisement On Wednesday, McAvoy was being interviewed by Variety about the film, when the conversation abruptly switched to politics. Several of the stars said they would be attending the various Women’s Marches around the country on Sunday, “while Shyamalan and his wife Bhavna Vaswani said they will probably opt to go see a movie.” But McAvoy had no interest in sharing his plans for this blessed weekend.“[I’m] not really publicly political,” he said. “By the way, I’m not American, so it’s your fuckin’ problem.” Advertisement He’s right! It is![Variety]Speaking of interviews with Variety, Jennifer Aniston recently told them she’d like to return to television, adding, “I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.” Sponsored Here’s my comment: girl, you’re on my TV constantly![People]Here’s a headline. Do something with it. [ONTD]Cuba Gooding Jr. has finally called it quits with the woman I forgot he was married to. [People]Ladies and gentlemen, Glenn Close is “a good kisser.” [Page Six]I like the thought of Jimmy Carter being harassed by a TMZ reporter and not knowing. Just assuming it’s some reporter from CNN. [TMZ]Tom Ford suddenly thinks the President and First Lady should only wear clothes Americans can afford. (He occasionally dressed Michelle Obama.) [Celebitchy]Miguel Ferrer died. If you don’t know his name, you’ll probably know his face. [Deadline]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply162 repliesLeave a reply