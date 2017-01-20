Image via Getty.

James McAvoy, a Scottish actor I sort of love but always forget about, is currently promoting his new film Split, in which he plays a man with multiple personalities. It was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is supposed to have a shocking ending, and also stars that young actress from The Witch as this woman who gets kidnapped by—actually, I’m sorry, I shouldn’t be talking about Split right now.



On Wednesday, McAvoy was being interviewed by Variety about the film, when the conversation abruptly switched to politics. Several of the stars said they would be attending the various Women’s Marches around the country on Sunday, “while Shyamalan and his wife Bhavna Vaswani said they will probably opt to go see a movie.” But McAvoy had no interest in sharing his plans for this blessed weekend.

“[I’m] not really publicly political,” he said. “By the way, I’m not American, so it’s your fuckin’ problem.”

He’s right! It is!

Speaking of interviews with Variety, Jennifer Aniston recently told them she’d like to return to television, adding, “I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

Here’s my comment: girl, you’re on my TV constantly!

Here’s a headline. Do something with it.



