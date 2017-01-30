Image via Paramount

James Cameron, the man responsible for my favorite movie of all time, has decided to comment on a 5-year-old episode of Mythbusters in which the show’s team of scientists and mathematicians claimed that both Rose DeWitt-Bukater Calvert Dawson and her third class piece of ass Jack Dawson could have fit on that damn door and lived happily every after in a pre-Trump America.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Cameron expresses his frustration with that argument, saying that on “page 147 of the script” he wrote, “Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.” Later, he comments directly on the solution provided by Mythbusters, saying:

OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later—which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of shit.

Also, let’s be honest, that relationship never would have lasted. You know it, I know it, and James Cameron knows it. Jack not fitting on that board was the best thing that ever happened to Rose.

The preceding blog would have been published on the now-defunct subsite Titanic.Jezebel.com had it not been sunk by a large iceberg.



