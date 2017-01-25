Image via Getty.

Jennifer Lopez just lost her restraining order against Tim McLanahan, a man who has allegedly been stalking her for years, and it’s all because her security team was unable to find McLanahan and “serve him with legal docs.”



Advertisement

TMZ reports the team was completely unaware of an alternative to the finding/serving process “by which the judge [could have allowed] her team to publish a notice in a legal newspaper.” In other words, they fucked up, and J. Lo’s temporary restraining order expired.

McLanahan has allegedly showed up to Lopez’s home on several occasions, followed her “from Vegas to Los Angeles,” and sent her “unwanted gifts.” Earlier this year, TMZ reported on his criminal background, writing:

Advertisement

Lopez’s bodyguard claims in the docs McLanahan is a transient who has been arrested for threats and firearms violations. J Lo says she’s fearful for herself and her twins.

Though the process is now a little more complicated, Lopez is reportedly “[escalating] the matter” and will “use her legal team” to get protection.