Image via AP.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, announced today that she will publish a memoir. According to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster, Raising Trump is a book about “motherhood, strength and resilience.” The book, which will include chapters on her childhood in Czechoslovakia and her “whirlwind romance” with Donald Trump, will focus primarily on raising the three eldest Trump children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.



The description from Gallery stresses that the book will be “non-political”:

As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight — but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity and drive.

The book looks more like a soft-focus story about a mother’s tough love rather than a tome of full of juicy gossip about Ivana’s marriage to Donald. The Associated Press notes that the couple’s divorce included a nondisclosure agreement. Donald and Ivana have had legal tanglings over that nondisclosure agreement before; in 1992, Donald sued Ivana, claiming that her romance novel, For Love Alone, was a lightly fictionalized version of the marriage and violated the nondisclosure agreement (the novel includes a scene where Donald Adam leaves a “smear of semen on the dark silk” lining of a fur coat). Ivana countersued but the two ultimately settled out of court. It’s worth noting, too, that Ivana endorsed her ex-husband’s candidacy, at one point describing him a “feminist,” and Raising Trump will include “memories” from the couple’s three children.

In a statement to the AP, Ivana said that Raising Trump will offer her life lessons on raising children a la Trump, as well as “unfiltered personal stories” about the “first sons and daughter.” Make of that description what you will. Even though you’re surely dying to read this book, you’ll have to wait a bit. Raising Trump is slated for release on September 12.