It's Music's Biggest Night (Or Something), So Here's Your 2017 Grammys Liveblog
Rich Juzwiak
32 minutes ago
Filed to: Grammys
Image via Getty Will the Grammys be nearly as cool as Lady Gaga and Metallica think they are in the picture above? That's a likely no, but the prospect of a revelatory performance or complete meltdown keeps us coming back. Will Beyoncé's Lemonade be as important to Grammy voters as it was to virtually everyone else on the planet who cares about pop music? Will Adele pull an upset? Will the Grammys royally screw up the scheduled Prince and George Michael tributes? I'm so excited at all the prospects I almost don't even want the actual show to happen!!!Add UpdateAdd Update