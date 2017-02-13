GIF Image via screengrab / Grammys.

Despite all the social media posts you may have seen of Adele holding a Grammy that had been split in two, the Album of the Year winner did not break that thing in half and give one piece to Beyoncé. Vanity Fair reports it was all a big misunderstanding—though admittedly one we’d love to believe.



Immediately following Sunday night’s awards, these photos (and their accompanying rumor) began making the rounds:

But despite what SHOOK has to say about the matter, it appears that’s not what happened at all. Adele broke the dang thing accidentally, and then requested a replacement, as you can see in this video.

The true story, however, is arguably more touching than splitting some ugly award in half. During her interviews backstage, Adele explained why Lemonade and Beyoncé are so important to her:

“My album of the year is Lemonade. She is my icon of my whole life...I remember when I was 11 years old, I was with some girlfriends, and we were practicing a song to do at an assembly...I probably suggested the Spice Girls, and they said have you heard ‘No No No’? [...] I remember how I felt hearing her voice. I fell in love immediately with her. The way I felt when I first heard ‘No No No’ was exactly the same as when I first heard Lemonade last year...The other artists who mean that much to me are all dead.”

[Vanity Fair]



Here’s Halle Berry on why “fairy tales” are bullshit:



“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved. [As women], we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid…and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.”

[Page Six]

Meghan Markle is the latest celebrity who’s all about sending good vibes.

