Image via Getty.

After watching Moonlight nab Best Picture during one of the most exciting moments in Oscar history, it took us a few hours for Madeleine and I to calm down. But after regaining composure we sat down to dissect the glorious mess of an evening, from the winningest films to the winningest feuds, for the latest episode of DirtCast.

After comparing our viewing experiences (some of us prepared punny food, others didn’t care), we invited Jezebel Senior Writer Rich Juzwiak to swing by the studio and join the discussion. Juzwiak, who once thoroughly explored the conspiracy theories surrounding Marisa Tomei’s 1993 Oscar win for Gawker, shared his thoughts on the so-called “Oscar curse” and whether or not it actually exists, diving into the history of the event and the future for this year’s winners and losers.

You think we’re finished? Think again. If Sunday night taught us anything, it’s that there’s always more, so after kicking Rich out to the curb, we played a special Oscars-related game involving, among other things, The English Patient, Network, and everyone’s favorite topic: the difference between Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Our show is produced by Levi Sharpe with editorial oversight by Kate Dries. Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Brad Fisher. Listen to our politics podcast, Big Time Dicks, here.