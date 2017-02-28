Photo: Getty

Since Beyoncé will be sitting Coachella out this year, hopefully resting her pregnant-with-twins self somewhere comfortable and cool with lots of ice water, someone has to take her place—and who better to do so than Lady Gaga?



According to the Hollywood Reporter, plans are being finalized for Gaga to take the headlining spot that was once occupied by Beyoncé, on April 15 and 22nd. Beyoncé will be doing Coachella in 2018 to make up for the fact that she’s following doctor’s orders to sit down for a second and rest.

Organizers of the music festival felt strongly about replacing King Bey with another female performer, sources told THR. The last woman to headline Coachella was Björk in 2007, so this is very big stuff, indeed.

There is no official announcement yet, as they are reportedly still trying to figure out how to bring Gaga’s “huge stage production” to Coachella, but that should be coming in the next couple of days. Will there be pianos and silks and horses and stuff? How many dancers will she have? Costume changes? Pyrotechnics? Gaga with just a piano? We will find out in April.

Rihanna made her way to Harvard this week to accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award. Unsurprisingly, she looked fucking fantastic and gave a killer speech to boot (skip ahead to the 1:16:00 mark to see it in full).

“You don’t have to be rich to help somebody,” she said in her speech. “You don’t gotta be famous. You don’t even have to be college-educated...It starts with your neighbor, the person right next to you, the person sitting next to you in class, the kid down the block in your neighborhood, you just do whatever you can to help in any way that you can.”

Heed Rihanna. Listen to Rihanna. She’s right!

There is an awful lot in this profile of Emma Watson, written by one Derek Blasberg, but I thought I’d leave this quote right here, instead.

The first time Watson saw the final cut of Beauty and the Beast she took along her mother, Jacqueline, and Gloria Steinem to a screening in London. She wanted her mother’s approval, but she needed Steinem’s. “I couldn’t care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear,” Watson says. Specifically, she must have wanted assurance that her portrayal of a Disney princess, in the Bill Condon-directed film, didn’t conflict with the ideals of a feminist, and who better than Steinem to give that stamp of approval? She got it.

Glad that’s settled.

