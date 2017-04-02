The first new male contraceptive in more than a century—an injectable, sperm-zapping gel with the consistency of “melted chocolate”—is on the verge of launching out of a university startup in rural India, with little support from Big Pharma investors, Bloomberg reports.
The procedure, known as reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG), has been in development for a while—back in 2011 Wired wrote, “If the research pans out, RISUG would represent the biggest advance in male birth control since a clever Polish entrepreneur dipped a phallic mold into liquid rubber and invented the modern condom.” Now this vision is on the cusp of realization, or could be: RISUG will reach Indian markets within the next two years, according to Bloomberg.