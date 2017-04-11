Photo Getty Images

In The Secrets of My Life, the forthcoming from Caitlyn Jenner, she claims that Robert Kardashian told her that he knew O.J. Simpson was guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Advertisement

According to the memoir, the incident happened in a car during the late 1990s. “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Kardashian reportedly said to Jenner, who followed that up with her own interpretation.

From Us Weekly:

Advertisement

“The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” the Olympic gold medalist (formerly known as Bruce) reportedly writes, adding that the former NFL running back “was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a—hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

Jenner also shares that she believes O.J got away with two “savage murders” and also shared her personal theory as to why Kardashian, who had to reactivate his license to practice law in order to defend Simpson, did so.

According to Radar, Caitlyn also claims she believes Robert represented Simpson because he was jealous that Kris married Bruce. “I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f—k you,” Caitlyn reportedly writes.

If you’re at all interested in reading decades-old gossip about this murder case or combing through the rest of the memoir for any other dishy scraps, the book is out April 25.

Sponsored

[Us Weekly]

Oh boy, this is a real mess. Mel B has reportedly obtained a restraining order against Lorraine Gilles, the nanny at the center of the brouhaha with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

Advertisement

TMZ reports that Mel B’s lawyers got a court order to get into a storage unit rented by the nanny, which supposedly contains “sex tapes and photos Lorraine and Mel B’s estranged husband...threatened to make public in order to destroy her life.” There’s also boxes of Spice Girls stuff in there, as well as photos of Mel B’s father, who recently passed away.

Then there’s also this bit about possible extortion:

Mel B flat-out accuses Lorraine and Stephen of extortion. According to the docs, in January 2015 Mel B worked up the courage to fire Lorraine but Stephen went ballistic, calling Lorraine his “ride or die bitch.” Mel B says Stephen threatened to release the sex videos unless she rehired her with a raise, and Stephen looked at Lorraine and said, “Isn’t that right, Lorraine,” and Lorraine responded, “Yes.” Mel B says Lorraine acknowledged she had the videos and would give them to Stephen.

A judge has ordered Lorraine to stay 100 feet away from Mel B. and also not to remove anything from the storage locker. Feels silly and a bit pointless to hope that this goes away quickly and quietly and is resolved in a timely, private fashion because clearly it won’t be, but wouldn’t it be nice if it was?

Advertisement

[TMZ]

Miss Tina is building...something and still loves herself a corny-ass joke.

[Instagram]