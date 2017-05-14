Not one to overlook opportunity, director Darren Aronofsky unveiled the first poster for his upcoming film, Mother!, on—but of course—Mother’s Day. Featuring a waxen-faced, vestal Jennifer Lawrence, the image grinds against the maudlin conventions of the day. Take a quick look, and you’ll see why.

According to Slate, the poster was designed by James Jean, the artist responsible for the Fables comic book series cover illustrations. In fact, his work for the series has garnered such acclaim that it has been compiled and marketed as a coffee table book. I’m not familiar with Jean’s Fables illustrations, but his Mother! poster seems distinctly inspired by Frida Kahlo: the background is similarly lush, and the image demands that its viewer confront something visceral and fleshy. And hey, respect—she’s one of my very favorite artists.

As for the film itself, Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple besieged by uninvited guests. It’s not clear how the narrative will unfold from there, but I suspect that ritualistic sacrifice might be involved. And if the title is meant to associate Lawrence’s character with the Virgin Mary, perhaps the dark underbelly of Catholicism will play a role too!

In any case, we’ll find out when Mother! hits theaters on October 13, 2017.