In Honor of Juicero, Here's a List of Pointlessly Bad Silicon Valley Inventions That Might Populate Our Future
I was incredibly taken with this story that broke mid-week about Juicero, a Silicon Valley startup that’s selling a $400 wifi-enabled juicer that squeezes juice from Juicero-branded bags of juice. Its ultimate effect, in other words, is that of a pointy straw. The reason you need the Juicero machine to open the Juicero juice, according to the company, is basically that the juice is packaged too bizarrely to open with your hands without making a mess, a fact that has only added to the immense pleasure I get from this single story.