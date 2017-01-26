I'm Inspired By All of These Zoo AnimalsClover HopeToday 6:15pmFiled to: I'M INSPIRED BYANIMALSCUTE ANIMALSZOOSAQUARIUMSQUEE9413EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe zoos and aquariums of America know what’s up. They know you and I are starving for cute content, so there is a war of sorts happening on Twitter. The National Zoo kicked off the so-called cute animal “tweet-off” with a photo (above) of a seal giving puppy eyes right into your soul. Ok, cute. Nice fur. There’ve been several responses since, ranging in cuteness from aww to This is your moment of Zen.Whatever an otter/osprey combo is...Get some Rogaine, babe.A photo of me stretching.What is it? Who knows, it’s cute.Can you not? In fact, can you STOP. In the name of love... Before you break my heart...Inspiring...I'm Inspired By This Corgi Who Loves the Pool This Bear Trespassing in a Swimming Pool Gets It I'm Inspired By This Tiny Bird That Migrated a Record-Breaking 60,000 Miles I Strongly Identify With This Pig Running in a Hailstorm I'm Inspired By This Lady Who Lives With a Thousand-Pound Indoor House BisonI'm Inspired By This Octopus Who Escaped to the OceanClover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply94 repliesLeave a reply