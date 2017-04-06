Iggy Azaela, a woman that I’d rather not spend that much time thinking about, recently released a music video for a song called “Mo’ Bounce.” In said video, she spends an awful lot of time twerking and apparently lost 15 lbs. as a result.



It will come as no surprise to anyone with a passing knowledge of Iggy Azalea’s ouevre and her sterling reputation as a “rapper”that Iggy had to do some considerable training. In an interview with New Zealand radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, the old Igster revealed that twerking like she does in the video is actually not as easy as it looks. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!” she said.

Perhaps we can consider this next sound bite from Australia’s finest as progress, maybe: “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

E! News snippily notes that Iggy’s second album was delayed due to “personal issues”and then provides us with a fairly comprehensive timeline that starts out with the casual speculation that maybe, just maybe, she peaked with “Fancy.”

[E! News]

Two days ago, we reported on the quiet splendor of Michael Caine’s Twitter—a happy place where the 85-year old British movie star calls people “tweethearts” and is generally not a bother. Today I bring you the news that Sir Michael Caine voted for Brexit.

Are you ready for his reason? You might not be. Maybe you are, I don’t know your life! Anyway, here goes. Via Page Six:

“I voted for Brexit. What it is with me, I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant,” the actor, 84, recently told Sky News. “It wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom.”

[Page Six]

