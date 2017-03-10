Image via Getty

Earlier this week it was reported that a “pivotal parole hearing” in July could result in the release of O.J. Simpson from prison “as early as October 1.” But despite the fact that “previous ratings of Simpson have scored him in the low-risk category for release,” TMZ took it upon themselves to use this information to create a new story: that O.J. could soon become a reality star.

“The buzz in the reality TV industry is that some producers are getting ready to scramble to sign him,” they write, adding:

We’ve contacted a number of reality TV production companies, TV agents and platforms where such a show could run, and the reactions range from recoiling in disgust to pouncing on the opportunity. None of the people to whom we spoke wanted to be quoted by name, but they all say the most likely formats are documentary or interview show.

The only hurdle, apart from the potential that O.J. may not be released on parole (as well as the fact that America may be sick and tired of stories about O.J. Simpson), is that “the public wouldn’t tolerate it and no one would advertise on it.” If that’s the case, one producer suggested Pay Per View. “People could pay without being judged,” he mused.

I can’t wait to throw my television out the window. That’ll be cathartic.

