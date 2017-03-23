If forced to choose my favorite food television personality, there is absolutely no contest: it’s the Barefoot Contessa. I would gladly listen to Ina Garten read me the United States tax code while making butterscotch pudding from a mix for Jeffrey because she is my favorite aural Xanax: a fast-acting balm that eases anxiety and gently puts me to sleep. How lovely, then, is this news that she’s shooting a new TV series with a very intriguing title —Cook Like a Pro.



Advertisement

Eater reports that the new show from the reigning queen of East Hampton will come to the Food Network sometime in mid-May. Details of what the new show will focus on are scarce, but if the title is any indication, Ina will guide the viewer through recipes that are slightly more complicated than the exceedingly expensive but extremely delicious meals she makes on The Barefoot Contessa. I recently made her mocha icebox cake for a birthday and while it was easy(it says “intermediate”, but trust me, it was not), it cost me $60 and was worth every single penny.

The cake featured in the Intagram photo above was also featured in a video a few weeks ago. “Looks professional but with a little practice it’s really easy!!” she writes in the caption, as a disembodied hand with a tastefully sheer manicure pipes straight lines onto perfectly shiny ganache.

It does look easy, Ina! It looks professional. I don’t want to have to buy a freaking piping bag to better follow in your footsteps, lady, but I’ll consider it. I will consider it.

Advertisement

The thought of learning how to cook like a pro with Ina Garten guiding me through the perils of quenelles or whatever is extremely exciting. We could all use a distraction right now, yes? This looks like just the thing.