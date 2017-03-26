The source is likely referring to the week leading up to the election, in November, when the FBI reopened its investigation into Clinton’s emails in the course of investigating Anthony Weiner for sexting a 15-year-old girl. In January, the Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors were considering bringing a child pornography charge against him.

The source from the Clinton camp reckons that Abedin is just going out of her mind a little bit after working for Clinton for so long, which sounds like the bonkers explanation of a disgruntled employee, but it’s a highlight of the piece, for sure. “You can be around a real world of value or you can live in a fake Clinton world that’s totally dysfunctional and without principle,” the source told the Post. “[Huma’s] addicted to the Clinton drug.”

A family friend told the Post that Anthony and Huma are still very much in love—which makes a hell of a lot more sense to me, there’s no accounting for taste—and that she blames Weiner’s most recent antics on, “the pressures of the campaign and presidential race…and him drifting off into obscurity.” To be fair, drifting off into obscurity is hard on any marriage.

I suppose this means Carlos Danger will be moving out of his mother’s apartment for good, and that I shouldn’t expect to find his roommate request listing on Craigslist anytime soon. Just trying to find the silver lining in all of this.

