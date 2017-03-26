Huma Abedin Is Reportedly Giving Her Marriage to Anthony Weiner Yet Another ChanceHannah GoldToday 4:35pmFiled to: HUMA ABEDINANTHONY WEINERCARLOS DANGER2398EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: APDespite recent articles indicating that Huma Abedin was finally moving on, in body as well as spirit, from her politically disgraced (but still horny) husband, Anthony Weiner, The New York Post reported on Saturday that she is, in fact, taking him back. AdvertisementA source close to the Abedin family told the Post, “Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony. He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share.” Then, the kicker, “If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn.”This story was corroborated by a second source, one who worked closely with the Clintons for several years, who told the Post that the couple’s spit was, “more for optics for the campaign and [under] pressure from Hillary’s camp.”