How the Harambe Meme Explains 2016Brendan O'ConnorToday 4:20pmFiled to: harambaeharambethe end is nighthe end is nowyear in reviewyear in review 2016great apes374EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP. Coming out of my cage Advertisement And I’ve been doing just fineGotta gotta be down Advertisement Because I want it allIt started out with a kissHow did it end up like this Sponsored It was only a kiss, it was only a kissNow I’m falling asleep Advertisement Advertisement And she’s calling a cabWhile he’s having a smokeAnd she’s taking a drag Advertisement Now they’re going to bedAnd my stomach is sickAnd it’s all in my head Advertisement Advertisement But she’s touching his chestNow, he takes off her dressNow, let me go Advertisement I just can’t look its killing meAnd taking controlJealousy, turning saints into the sea Advertisement Advertisement Swimming through sick lullabiesChoking on your alibisBut it’s just the price I pay Advertisement Destiny is calling meOpen up my eager eyesCause I’m HarambeBrendan O'Connorbrendan.oconnor@gawker.com@_grendanStaff writer, Jezebel.comReply37 repliesLeave a reply